Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Trading Up 8.5%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) was up 8.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.69. Approximately 50,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,987,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.05 to $4.95 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.76.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53.

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,610,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after buying an additional 244,542 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 106,183 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $760,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 569,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 74,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

