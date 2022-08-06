Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Trading Up 8.5%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) was up 8.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.69. Approximately 50,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,987,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.05 to $4.95 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.76.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53.
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
