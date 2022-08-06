Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Golden Goose has a market cap of $238,773.81 and $130,405.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 134.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.17 or 0.00669610 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews.

Golden Goose Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

