Golden Goose Price Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $263,964.25 and $137,436.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 204.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.11 or 0.00625480 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

