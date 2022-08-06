Golem (GLM) Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges

Golem (GLM) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a market cap of $271.04 million and $4.15 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,202.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003641 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00132494 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00033784 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00067252 BTC.

About Golem

Golem is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official website is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.