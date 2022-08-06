Golos Blockchain (GLS) Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. Golos Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $479,607.01 and approximately $2,905.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Golos Blockchain

GLS uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 304,977,276 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain. The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id.

Buying and Selling Golos Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golos Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golos Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

