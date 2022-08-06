Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,899,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,140. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Several brokerages have commented on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Nomura raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 227.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 32,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 94.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 18.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 35.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

