GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.44% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for GoPro’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro Price Performance

NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,970,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,388. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. GoPro has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

Insider Activity

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.72 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 32.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GoPro will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 4,806 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $32,873.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 4,806 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $32,873.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at $776,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dean Jahnke sold 14,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $86,224.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,391 shares of company stock valued at $464,845 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GoPro

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in GoPro by 439.6% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 461,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 376,256 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in GoPro by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,006,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 58,256 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in GoPro by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 131,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoPro

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.