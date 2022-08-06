Govi (GOVI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $123,014.00

Govi (GOVI) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 6th. Govi has a market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $123,014.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Govi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Govi has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 184.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.99 or 0.00624964 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015488 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,990,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi.

Govi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Govi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

