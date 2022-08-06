Govi Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $123,569.00 (GOVI)

Govi (GOVI) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Govi has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $123,569.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Govi has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Govi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,990,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi.

Govi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Govi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Govi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

