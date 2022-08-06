Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Trading Down 12.5%

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 40,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 147,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.85 million and a PE ratio of -1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Granada property, which comprises 2 mining leases and 50 mining claims covering an area of 1,474 hectares located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

