Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.30 billion-$9.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.86 billion.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares in the company, valued at $1,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 182.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 26,908 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Stories

