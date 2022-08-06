Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.30 billion-$9.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.86 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPK. BNP Paribas upgraded Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Graphic Packaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.46.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In related news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Stories

