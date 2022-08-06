Great Elm Capital Corp. (GECC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Great Elm Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 31.3% annually over the last three years. Great Elm Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 112.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 152.5%.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Great Elm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Great Elm Capital stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.52. Great Elm Capital has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Great Elm Capital ( NASDAQ:GECC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $5.56 million during the quarter. Great Elm Capital had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 140.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Great Elm Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity at Great Elm Capital

In other news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 7,336 shares of Great Elm Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.41 per share, with a total value of $91,039.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,711.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Capital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Great Elm Capital stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.