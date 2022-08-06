Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $5.46 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 440.4% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caterpillar Price Performance

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $185.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.68 and its 200 day moving average is $203.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $97.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

