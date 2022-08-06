Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 51,073 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Select Medical worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Select Medical by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,812,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,089,000 after buying an additional 237,383 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Select Medical by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,131,000 after buying an additional 239,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Select Medical by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,336,000 after buying an additional 150,235 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Select Medical by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,674,000 after buying an additional 309,799 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Select Medical by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,317,000 after buying an additional 112,325 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEM opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

