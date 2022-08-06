Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,157 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $96.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.45. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $149.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.96 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

