Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,157 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $96.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.45. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $149.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.96 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

