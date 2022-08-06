Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 1,256 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $876,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.8% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 80.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 26,521 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $64.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.59 and a 1 year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

