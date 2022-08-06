Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 197,237 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 197,237 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Two Harbors Investment worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 139,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 16,922 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 203,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 126,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.59. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $6.81.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 162.60%. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.44%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

In related news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 15,114 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $75,116.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,478.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 15,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $75,116.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,478.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 19,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $96,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,421 shares of company stock worth $431,131 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.65.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

