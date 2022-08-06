Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 72,431 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,431 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 238,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 182,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,348 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 14.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSH opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $863.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

