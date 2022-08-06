Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $4.69 Million Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 106,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of BankUnited as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKU. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BKU opened at $38.64 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.25.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $238.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $306,981.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

