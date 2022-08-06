Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) CEO Lasse Petterson Purchases 10,000 Shares

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) CEO Lasse Petterson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,685,029.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $16.27. The company has a market cap of $648.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.23). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

GLDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,697,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,408,000 after purchasing an additional 549,127 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter worth $7,870,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,847,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,945,000 after acquiring an additional 249,846 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 14.5% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,098,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 138,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Articles

