Greenlane Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, August 10th (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, August 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of Greenlane stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,119,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,244,265. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.15. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.19.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 23.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $46.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greenlane will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Greenlane during the first quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Greenlane by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in Greenlane by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 51,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 27,063 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Greenlane during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Greenlane by 76.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 71,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

