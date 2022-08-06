GTEC (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Trading Up 1.5%

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF – Get Rating) was up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 197,416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,728,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

GTEC Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.

About GTEC

GTEC Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of cannabis related products. Its brands include BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, and Treehugger. The company was founded by Norton Singhavon and Michael Blady in and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

