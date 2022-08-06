H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.48

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and traded as high as $1.55. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 3,150 shares trading hands.

H2O Innovation Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

