Handy (HANDY) One Day Volume Tops $669,700.00

Handy (HANDY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Handy coin can now be bought for about $0.0670 or 0.00000289 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Handy has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Handy has a market cap of $13.79 million and approximately $669,700.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 211.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.99 or 0.00625698 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002236 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015265 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Handy Profile
Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io.
Buying and Selling Handy
