Handy (HANDY) One Day Volume Tops $669,700.00

Handy (HANDY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Handy coin can now be bought for about $0.0670 or 0.00000289 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Handy has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Handy has a market cap of $13.79 million and approximately $669,700.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 211.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.99 or 0.00625698 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015265 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Handy Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io.

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

