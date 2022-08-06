Handy Reaches Market Cap of $13.54 Million (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Handy has a total market cap of $13.54 million and approximately $660,725.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Handy has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0658 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 160.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.19 or 0.00658340 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016229 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io.

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

