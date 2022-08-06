Handy Reaches Market Cap of $13.54 Million (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Handy has a total market cap of $13.54 million and approximately $660,725.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Handy has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0658 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 160.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.19 or 0.00658340 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002244 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016229 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Handy
Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io.
Handy Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Handy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.