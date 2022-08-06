Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 3,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 52,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Hannan Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$18.90 million and a P/E ratio of -14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 12.27 and a current ratio of 12.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.26.

Hannan Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannan Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannan Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.