Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 67.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

Shares of HASI opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average of $40.46. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Insider Activity

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,801.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 743,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,253,000 after acquiring an additional 261,979 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 73.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 531,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,204,000 after acquiring an additional 225,136 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth about $6,533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth about $5,649,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,538,000 after acquiring an additional 86,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

