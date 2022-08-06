Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a payout ratio of 67.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

NYSE HASI traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $40.00. 1,323,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,345. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,801.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,801.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 569,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,996,000 after acquiring an additional 45,012 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 103.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 32,958 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,027.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $6,533,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

