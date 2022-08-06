Hansteen (LON:HSTN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Hansteen Holdings plc (LON:HSTN – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 116.20 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 116.20 ($1.42). 5,099,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 6,279,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.40 ($1.43).

Hansteen Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £498.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 116.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Hansteen Company Profile

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37-43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

