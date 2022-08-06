HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) SVP Joseph E. Mcquade Sells 709 Shares of Stock

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) SVP Joseph E. Mcquade sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $10,266.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,138.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HONE stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.71.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 21.22%. Equities research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 351.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $928,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

