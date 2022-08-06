Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 27.44 Per Share

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 27.44 ($0.34) per share on Monday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $12.26. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Hargreaves Lansdown Trading Up 5.0 %
Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 885.80 ($10.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 1,640.50 ($20.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 1,581.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 814.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 983.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HL has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.33) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 890 ($10.91) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.99) to GBX 900 ($11.03) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.99) to GBX 770 ($9.44) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,140.13 ($13.97).
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.