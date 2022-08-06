Hashgard Reaches Market Cap of $416,452.48 (GARD)

Hashgard (GARD) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 5th. During the last week, Hashgard has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Hashgard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hashgard has a total market cap of $416,452.48 and approximately $17,440.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,187.94 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003644 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00132315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033591 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00063284 BTC.

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

