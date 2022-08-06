Hathor (HTR) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hathor (HTR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000616 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hathor has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $33.50 million and $507,958.00 worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 114.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.97 or 0.00668668 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016068 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 910,592,672 coins and its circulating supply is 234,647,672 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hathor

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.