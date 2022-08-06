HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th.

HBT Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ HBT opened at $18.27 on Friday. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.07.

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $42.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HBT. TheStreet lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 877,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 15.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 21.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

