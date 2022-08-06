HC Wainwright Trims Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Target Price to $8.00

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Axcella Health from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Axcella Health to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Axcella Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of AXLA stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. Axcella Health has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Axcella Health ( NASDAQ:AXLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXLA. Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its stake in Axcella Health by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 18,867,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,490,000 after buying an additional 6,319,371 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Axcella Health by 55.9% in the first quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 4,378,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,680 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Axcella Health by 108.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axcella Health by 33.3% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

