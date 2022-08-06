Head to Head Contrast: Oconee Federal Financial (OFED) vs. Its Peers

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) is one of 115 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Oconee Federal Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oconee Federal Financial and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oconee Federal Financial $18.67 million $4.07 million 31.49 Oconee Federal Financial Competitors $833.20 million $231.23 million 12.26

Risk and Volatility

Oconee Federal Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Oconee Federal Financial. Oconee Federal Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Oconee Federal Financial has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oconee Federal Financial’s competitors have a beta of 0.58, indicating that their average share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Oconee Federal Financial and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oconee Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Oconee Federal Financial Competitors 201 1311 1156 49 2.39

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 17.95%. Given Oconee Federal Financial’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oconee Federal Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Oconee Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Oconee Federal Financial pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 30.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Oconee Federal Financial lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Oconee Federal Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oconee Federal Financial 21.99% 4.60% 0.73% Oconee Federal Financial Competitors 19.91% 8.05% 0.90%

Summary

Oconee Federal Financial competitors beat Oconee Federal Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family and multi-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans. It operates through its executive office and eight branch offices located in Oconee and Pickens Counties, South Carolina; and Stephens and Rabun Counties, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.

