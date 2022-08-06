Head to Head Review: Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) and George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) and George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and George Weston’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A George Weston 2.53% 10.30% 2.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and George Weston’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A George Weston $42.88 billion 0.39 $343.89 million $7.11 16.40

Institutional and Insider Ownership

George Weston has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize.

0.0% of George Weston shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and George Weston, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 0 1 0 0 2.00 George Weston 0 1 3 0 2.75

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has a consensus price target of 29.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.03%. George Weston has a consensus price target of $178.17, indicating a potential upside of 52.77%. Given George Weston’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe George Weston is more favorable than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize.

Summary

George Weston beats Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart name. This segment also provides credit card services, insurance brokerage services, guaranteed investment certificates, and wireless mobile products and services. The Choice Properties segment owns, operates, and manages commercial, residential, tenant, industrial, and office properties. It provides products under the President's Choice, Life Brand, and Farmer's Market brands. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in Toronto, Canada. George Weston Limited is a subsidiary of Wittington Investments, Limited.

