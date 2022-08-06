Helix Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLXA) Trading Down 2.4%

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.29. 119,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 89,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Helix Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLXA. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Helix Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Helix Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $619,000.

Helix Acquisition Company Profile

As of April 5, 2022, Helix Acquisition Corp. was acquired by MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG, in a reverse merger transaction. Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

