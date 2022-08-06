Hermez Network (HEZ) Market Cap Reaches $17.41 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for $3.70 or 0.00016169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $17.41 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,911.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003399 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00131676 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00033650 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00069003 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

