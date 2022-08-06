Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.10. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Insider Activity at Hersha Hospitality Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven acquired 5,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

