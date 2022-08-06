HEX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.24 Million (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. HEX has a total market capitalization of $8.61 billion and approximately $8.24 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX coin can now be bought for $0.0496 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Quant (QNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.68 or 0.00464244 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000673 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $455.66 or 0.01964571 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002047 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00285380 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004384 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000797 BTC.
HEX Profile
HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. HEX’s official website is hex.win. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
