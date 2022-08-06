HEX Trading 1.4% Lower This Week (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One HEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0518 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HEX has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. HEX has a market cap of $8.99 billion and approximately $9.04 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Quant (QNT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.21 or 0.00535838 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000200 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000674 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.16 or 0.01946375 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002046 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000213 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00285552 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000803 BTC.
HEX Profile
HEX is a coin. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. The official website for HEX is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
