Highlander Capital Management LLC Has $188,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $145.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

