Highlander Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 127.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 116,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 756.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,878.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,366,310.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,110,307 shares of company stock valued at $81,621,609 in the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

NASDAQ CG opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.63. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.77%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

