Highlander Capital Management LLC Invests $559,000 in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIVB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,290,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $20,941,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday. downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $591.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.73.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $413.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $419.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.14. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $355.37 and a 52-week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

