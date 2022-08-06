Highlander Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

SHEL opened at $51.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($31.26) to GBX 2,779 ($34.05) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.92) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.99) to GBX 3,200 ($39.21) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.49) to GBX 2,860 ($35.04) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.