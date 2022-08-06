Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HKMPF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,300 ($28.18) to GBX 2,100 ($25.73) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of HKMPF stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

