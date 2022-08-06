Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Acquires 2,550 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $12,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,420,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 316.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,596,000 after buying an additional 373,408 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,010,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $22,687,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,711,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $150.67 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.55 and a 1-year high of $178.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

